Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:23 AM

817 Mira Mar

817 Miramar Avenue · (562) 824-4846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

817 Miramar Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated 1st floor unit. Light and Bright. Brand new Wood like floors, new blinds, comes with stove. Washer/dryer hookups INSIDE the unit. Located on a quiet cul de sac no through traffic, quiet area. 1 pad space included. Walk to all, transportation, shopping, Restaurants, parks and beach. No pets allowed. Move in ready now! COVID19 showing restrictions apply.
Qualifications:
No evictions, collections or late payments
Income 2 1/2 x’s rent,
No pets,
$1925 includes parking pad,
For application follow the link ... you will be able to use this application for subsequent rentals, it is yours to keep
https://leaseapplication.applyconnect.com/property-links/respond/0aa915222fb4d2062fd207c93b96146a

*** shown by appointment only***
Must sign COVID 19 addendums
*Must Complete a COVID doc with State Issued ID prior to showing see link above ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Mira Mar have any available units?
817 Mira Mar has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 Mira Mar have?
Some of 817 Mira Mar's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Mira Mar currently offering any rent specials?
817 Mira Mar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Mira Mar pet-friendly?
No, 817 Mira Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 817 Mira Mar offer parking?
Yes, 817 Mira Mar does offer parking.
Does 817 Mira Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Mira Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Mira Mar have a pool?
No, 817 Mira Mar does not have a pool.
Does 817 Mira Mar have accessible units?
No, 817 Mira Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Mira Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 Mira Mar does not have units with dishwashers.
