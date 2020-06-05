817 Mira Mar

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated 1st floor unit. Light and Bright. Brand new Wood like floors, new blinds, comes with stove. Washer/dryer hookups INSIDE the unit. Located on a quiet cul de sac no through traffic, quiet area. 1 pad space included. Walk to all, transportation, shopping, Restaurants, parks and beach. No pets allowed. Move in ready now! COVID19 showing restrictions apply.

Qualifications:

No evictions, collections or late payments

Income 2 1/2 x’s rent,

No pets,

$1925 includes parking pad,

For application follow the link ... you will be able to use this application for subsequent rentals, it is yours to keep

https://leaseapplication.applyconnect.com/property-links/respond/0aa915222fb4d2062fd207c93b96146a



*** shown by appointment only***

Must sign COVID 19 addendums

*Must Complete a COVID doc with State Issued ID prior to showing see link above ***