811 Chestnut Ave
Last updated September 4 2019 at 4:25 PM

811 Chestnut Ave

811 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

811 Chestnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/76e46720a8 ---- This Beautiful one bedroom one bathroom second story apartment is located in Downtown Long Beach minutes away from The Pike Outlets and nearby restaurants!! The ample Living Room features plenty of storage space. The bathroom comes with a full shower and tub. The kitchen offers a new stove and refrigerator with plenty of cabinets space. The bedroom is very spacious and has lots of natural lighting with a walk in closet. This unit is perfect for you!! Make this your home now!! Smoking: Non-smoking unit Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Apartment Year Built: 1923 Utilities Included: Water Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator Garage / Parking: Street Parking Flooring: Laminate, Tile Yard: None Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
