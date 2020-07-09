811 Chestnut Ave

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/76e46720a8 ---- This Beautiful one bedroom one bathroom second story apartment is located in Downtown Long Beach minutes away from The Pike Outlets and nearby restaurants!! The ample Living Room features plenty of storage space. The bathroom comes with a full shower and tub. The kitchen offers a new stove and refrigerator with plenty of cabinets space. The bedroom is very spacious and has lots of natural lighting with a walk in closet. This unit is perfect for you!! Make this your home now!! Smoking: Non-smoking unit Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Apartment Year Built: 1923 Utilities Included: Water Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator Garage / Parking: Street Parking Flooring: Laminate, Tile Yard: None Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*