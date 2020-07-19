800 W 31st St

Amenities
• 4 bedrooms; 1 master off of den, 3 front of house, 1896 sq ft
• 2 full baths 1 master and 1 walk-in bathtub front of house
• Hardwood type floors upper house (3 bedrooms, hallway, & dining/living room)
• Tiled kitchen, den and bathrooms
• Amenities: built in stove, oven and dishwasher, separate in door laundry room
• Granite counter tops
• House completely refurbished, must see
• Dining/Living room, Family Den with Vaulted Ceiling, New Double Pane Windows
• Air Conditioning, Heat: forced air, Plentiful storage throughout the house
• Fenced in front and back yards, Balcony Patio
• Cable Ready
• $3400/month (first/last +security)
• Contact: Nick 562-423-6504 to see