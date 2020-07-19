All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 800 W 31st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
800 W 31st St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

800 W 31st St

800 West 31st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

800 West 31st Street, Long Beach, CA 90806
North Wrigley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
• 4 bedrooms; 1 master off of den, 3 front of house, 1896 sq ft
• 2 full baths 1 master and 1 walk-in bathtub front of house
• Hardwood type floors upper house (3 bedrooms, hallway, & dining/living room)
• Tiled kitchen, den and bathrooms
• Amenities: built in stove, oven and dishwasher, separate in door laundry room
• Granite counter tops
• House completely refurbished, must see
• Dining/Living room, Family Den with Vaulted Ceiling, New Double Pane Windows
• Air Conditioning, Heat: forced air, Plentiful storage throughout the house
• Fenced in front and back yards, Balcony Patio
• Cable Ready

• $3400/month (first/last +security)
• Contact: Nick 562-423-6504 to see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 W 31st St have any available units?
800 W 31st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 W 31st St have?
Some of 800 W 31st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 W 31st St currently offering any rent specials?
800 W 31st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 W 31st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 W 31st St is pet friendly.
Does 800 W 31st St offer parking?
No, 800 W 31st St does not offer parking.
Does 800 W 31st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 W 31st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 W 31st St have a pool?
No, 800 W 31st St does not have a pool.
Does 800 W 31st St have accessible units?
No, 800 W 31st St does not have accessible units.
Does 800 W 31st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 W 31st St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine