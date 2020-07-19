800 W 31st St

Amenities

• 4 bedrooms; 1 master off of den, 3 front of house, 1896 sq ft

• 2 full baths 1 master and 1 walk-in bathtub front of house

• Hardwood type floors upper house (3 bedrooms, hallway, & dining/living room)

• Tiled kitchen, den and bathrooms

• Amenities: built in stove, oven and dishwasher, separate in door laundry room

• Granite counter tops

• House completely refurbished, must see

• Dining/Living room, Family Den with Vaulted Ceiling, New Double Pane Windows

• Air Conditioning, Heat: forced air, Plentiful storage throughout the house

• Fenced in front and back yards, Balcony Patio

• Cable Ready



• $3400/month (first/last +security)

• Contact: Nick 562-423-6504 to see