800 Linden Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal recently renovated elevator range

Unit Amenities garbage disposal range recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

800 Linden is located in the East Village neighborhood of Downtown Long Beach. We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments. We offer newly renovated units, 1 year lease, elevator and on-site laundry for our residents convenience. We are located off Linden Ave and 8th Street, walking distance to downtown, shops, restaurants, and the beach. These features and much more are waiting for you! Call us today at show to check current availability and pricing!.

.



Amenities: Laundry room, Elevator.

Appliances: Stove,Garbage disposal, Online services.

https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/long-beach-2-bed-1-bath/6448/



IT490612 - IT49MC6448