800 Linden Ave
800 Linden Ave

800 Linden Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
recently renovated
elevator
range
800 Linden is located in the East Village neighborhood of Downtown Long Beach. We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments. We offer newly renovated units, 1 year lease, elevator and on-site laundry for our residents convenience. We are located off Linden Ave and 8th Street, walking distance to downtown, shops, restaurants, and the beach. These features and much more are waiting for you! Call us today at show to check current availability and pricing!.
Amenities: Laundry room, Elevator.
Appliances: Stove,Garbage disposal, Online services.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Linden Ave have any available units?
800 Linden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Linden Ave have?
Some of 800 Linden Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Linden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
800 Linden Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Linden Ave pet-friendly?
No, 800 Linden Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 800 Linden Ave offer parking?
No, 800 Linden Ave does not offer parking.
Does 800 Linden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Linden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Linden Ave have a pool?
No, 800 Linden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 800 Linden Ave have accessible units?
No, 800 Linden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Linden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Linden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
