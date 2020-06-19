All apartments in Long Beach
775 Bennett Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

775 Bennett Avenue

775 Bennett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

775 Bennett Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Details on Zillow.com/HotPads.com/Trulia.com websites.
Viewing appointments-909.593-9202. Property manager on site January 30th-Wednesday and January 31st-Thursday 5-7pm and February 2nd-Saturday 11-4pm. Email at dangelol4@yahoo.com to confirm viewing appointment. Please do not disturb tenants.Thank you!

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26206

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4674144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 775 Bennett Avenue have any available units?
775 Bennett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 775 Bennett Avenue have?
Some of 775 Bennett Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 775 Bennett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
775 Bennett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 775 Bennett Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 775 Bennett Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 775 Bennett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 775 Bennett Avenue offers parking.
Does 775 Bennett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 775 Bennett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 775 Bennett Avenue have a pool?
No, 775 Bennett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 775 Bennett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 775 Bennett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 775 Bennett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 775 Bennett Avenue has units with dishwashers.
