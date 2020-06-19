All apartments in Long Beach
770 Roswell Avenue - 3

770 Roswell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

770 Roswell Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
media room
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
media room
Property Address: 770 Roswell Ave Long Beach CA 90804

To schedule a viewing please call/text 310-408-8394 Nayeli nayeli @ entouragepm. com

You will fall in love with this spacious two-bedroom, one-bath located in a quiet 9 unit building. The unit has hardwood flooring throughout. Fridge is available for $35 a month. Private garage available for $120 a month.

Rent - $1,595

Deposit - $500

10 Month Lease

Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.

Stove

Private Garage

Centrally located... only a short drive away from 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, few miles away from Cal State Long Beach, downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 Roswell Avenue - 3 have any available units?
770 Roswell Avenue - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 770 Roswell Avenue - 3 have?
Some of 770 Roswell Avenue - 3's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 770 Roswell Avenue - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
770 Roswell Avenue - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 Roswell Avenue - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 770 Roswell Avenue - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 770 Roswell Avenue - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 770 Roswell Avenue - 3 offers parking.
Does 770 Roswell Avenue - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 770 Roswell Avenue - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 Roswell Avenue - 3 have a pool?
No, 770 Roswell Avenue - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 770 Roswell Avenue - 3 have accessible units?
Yes, 770 Roswell Avenue - 3 has accessible units.
Does 770 Roswell Avenue - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 770 Roswell Avenue - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

