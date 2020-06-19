770 Roswell Avenue - 3

Amenities

Property Address: 770 Roswell Ave Long Beach CA 90804



To schedule a viewing please call/text 310-408-8394 Nayeli nayeli @ entouragepm. com



You will fall in love with this spacious two-bedroom, one-bath located in a quiet 9 unit building. The unit has hardwood flooring throughout. Fridge is available for $35 a month. Private garage available for $120 a month.



Rent - $1,595



Deposit - $500



10 Month Lease



Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.



Stove



Private Garage



Centrally located... only a short drive away from 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, few miles away from Cal State Long Beach, downtown Long Beach, Shoreline Village, The Pike, the Aquarium, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!



