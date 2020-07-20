All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
761 N Rancho Drive
Last updated November 28 2019 at 10:15 AM

761 N Rancho Drive

761 N Rancho Dr · No Longer Available
Location

761 N Rancho Dr, Long Beach, CA 90815
Bixby Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Rare lease opportunity with LOCATION! Prestigious 24/7 Guard Gated Community atop Bixby Hill. 8500 sf. Lot, Award Winning Schools. Beautifully Remodeled OPEN Floor Plan loaded with Impeccable taste & European stylings! Formal Entry, 3 Bed, 3 Bath. Entertainer's Delight; a TRUE Gourmet Chef's Kitchen; Center Island Large Burner Gas Range & SST Hood & lots of storage; Full Double Oven, Professional Warmer and pendant lighted breakfast bar, all adorned with flecked Granite Counter Space. 4 Seat Cocktail Bar, Formal Entry, Gleaming Hardwood Floors & tile throughout, 2 Separate living rooms, Formal with majestic Fireplace in front, Bar in Entertainment room overlooking the lush tropically landscaped backyard! Formal Dining Room off kitchen. Master Suite Retreat is complete with romantic, electronic Fireplace, artistic stone en-suite bathroom, spa tub & flows to lush backyard. Cedar Closets throughout the home. Tennis court & historic site. Flexible Lease Period. Executives Welcome. Near major Freeways & Behind 24 hr. Guard Gate. Recessed Lighting, Vaulted Ceilings with Ceiling Fans Plantation Shutters throughout, Laundry Room off Attached garage with Tile floors. Submit for Pet(s) at landlord's discretion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 N Rancho Drive have any available units?
761 N Rancho Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 761 N Rancho Drive have?
Some of 761 N Rancho Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 761 N Rancho Drive currently offering any rent specials?
761 N Rancho Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 N Rancho Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 761 N Rancho Drive is pet friendly.
Does 761 N Rancho Drive offer parking?
Yes, 761 N Rancho Drive offers parking.
Does 761 N Rancho Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 761 N Rancho Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 N Rancho Drive have a pool?
No, 761 N Rancho Drive does not have a pool.
Does 761 N Rancho Drive have accessible units?
No, 761 N Rancho Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 761 N Rancho Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 761 N Rancho Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
