761 Molino Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors courtyard some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

Available 07/01/19 Spacious 2BR 1BA In Triplex - Property Id: 127125



Available July 1st.

Showing By Appointment Only!

DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS!!!

Beautiful and Spacious two bedroom one bath apartment. Approximately 1200 square feet.

Gorgeous hardwood floors, coved ceilings, large living room window.

Private laundry room off kitchen with hook ups.

Community courtyard in rear. Lots of room, ground floor, good neighbors.

Street parking in quiet neighborhood.

Less than one mile from the beach and Belmont Shore shops and restaurants.

Non-Smoking property. No pets please.

One year lease, credit report and financials required.

References, employment verification a must.

Sorry No Section 8 Accepted.



We comply with all Federal and California Housing Laws.

Families with children are welcome to apply.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127125

Property Id 127125



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4935750)