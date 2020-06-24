All apartments in Long Beach
761 Molino Ave
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

761 Molino Ave

761 Molino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

761 Molino Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Available 07/01/19 Spacious 2BR 1BA In Triplex - Property Id: 127125

Available July 1st.
Showing By Appointment Only!
DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS!!!
Beautiful and Spacious two bedroom one bath apartment. Approximately 1200 square feet.
Gorgeous hardwood floors, coved ceilings, large living room window.
Private laundry room off kitchen with hook ups.
Community courtyard in rear. Lots of room, ground floor, good neighbors.
Street parking in quiet neighborhood.
Less than one mile from the beach and Belmont Shore shops and restaurants.
Non-Smoking property. No pets please.
One year lease, credit report and financials required.
References, employment verification a must.
Sorry No Section 8 Accepted.

We comply with all Federal and California Housing Laws.
Families with children are welcome to apply.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127125
Property Id 127125

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4935750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 Molino Ave have any available units?
761 Molino Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 761 Molino Ave have?
Some of 761 Molino Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 761 Molino Ave currently offering any rent specials?
761 Molino Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 Molino Ave pet-friendly?
No, 761 Molino Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 761 Molino Ave offer parking?
No, 761 Molino Ave does not offer parking.
Does 761 Molino Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 761 Molino Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 Molino Ave have a pool?
No, 761 Molino Ave does not have a pool.
Does 761 Molino Ave have accessible units?
No, 761 Molino Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 761 Molino Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 761 Molino Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
