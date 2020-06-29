All apartments in Long Beach
750 Belmont Avenue - 750

750 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

750 Belmont Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to your new Long Beach home! Look no further beyond this 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom property. This home has dark rich laminate wood flooring throughout with an updated kitchen that has granite counter tops. This kitchen comes with a microwave, oven range, and a dishwasher for your easy living kitchen life! Your new home also comes with a dual garage with a spacious driveway that can store up to 3 cars altogether! Laundry hookups are located in the garage for your convenience.

Indeed, we are pet friendly so please bring them and come on by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Belmont Avenue - 750 have any available units?
750 Belmont Avenue - 750 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 Belmont Avenue - 750 have?
Some of 750 Belmont Avenue - 750's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Belmont Avenue - 750 currently offering any rent specials?
750 Belmont Avenue - 750 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Belmont Avenue - 750 pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 Belmont Avenue - 750 is pet friendly.
Does 750 Belmont Avenue - 750 offer parking?
Yes, 750 Belmont Avenue - 750 offers parking.
Does 750 Belmont Avenue - 750 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 Belmont Avenue - 750 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Belmont Avenue - 750 have a pool?
No, 750 Belmont Avenue - 750 does not have a pool.
Does 750 Belmont Avenue - 750 have accessible units?
No, 750 Belmont Avenue - 750 does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Belmont Avenue - 750 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 Belmont Avenue - 750 has units with dishwashers.

