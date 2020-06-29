750 Belmont Avenue - 750

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to your new Long Beach home! Look no further beyond this 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom property. This home has dark rich laminate wood flooring throughout with an updated kitchen that has granite counter tops. This kitchen comes with a microwave, oven range, and a dishwasher for your easy living kitchen life! Your new home also comes with a dual garage with a spacious driveway that can store up to 3 cars altogether! Laundry hookups are located in the garage for your convenience.



Indeed, we are pet friendly so please bring them and come on by!