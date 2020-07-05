744 Lime Avenue - 748

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry

This upper 2-bedroom unit (#748) has a great deal of charm, with built-in cabinetry, hardwood flooring throughout. This unit will not disappoint. The front bedroom has a great deal of natural light and a walk in closet. Bathroom 2 also has a great deal of natural light. Recent upgrades in kitchen with all new tile flooring, granite counters, fixtures and stainless steel fridge. Bathroom has recently been upgraded with all new tile flooring/wainscot, toilet, vanity, mirror and fixtures throughout. Laundry room has recently been added. This unit is a must see.

Only blocks away from great coffee shops, restaurants, businesses... short distance to Metro Blue Line.

Vintage 4-unit building in downtown Long Beach, close to the Metro Blue Line, shops, and restaurants. Experience the urban activities and night life of the downtown area, as well as proximity to the beach.