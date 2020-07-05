All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:54 AM

744 Lime Avenue - 748

744 Lime Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

744 Lime Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
This upper 2-bedroom unit (#748) has a great deal of charm, with built-in cabinetry, hardwood flooring throughout. This unit will not disappoint. The front bedroom has a great deal of natural light and a walk in closet. Bathroom 2 also has a great deal of natural light. Recent upgrades in kitchen with all new tile flooring, granite counters, fixtures and stainless steel fridge. Bathroom has recently been upgraded with all new tile flooring/wainscot, toilet, vanity, mirror and fixtures throughout. Laundry room has recently been added. This unit is a must see.
Only blocks away from great coffee shops, restaurants, businesses... short distance to Metro Blue Line.
Vintage 4-unit building in downtown Long Beach, close to the Metro Blue Line, shops, and restaurants. Experience the urban activities and night life of the downtown area, as well as proximity to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 Lime Avenue - 748 have any available units?
744 Lime Avenue - 748 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 744 Lime Avenue - 748 have?
Some of 744 Lime Avenue - 748's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 Lime Avenue - 748 currently offering any rent specials?
744 Lime Avenue - 748 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 Lime Avenue - 748 pet-friendly?
No, 744 Lime Avenue - 748 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 744 Lime Avenue - 748 offer parking?
No, 744 Lime Avenue - 748 does not offer parking.
Does 744 Lime Avenue - 748 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 744 Lime Avenue - 748 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 Lime Avenue - 748 have a pool?
No, 744 Lime Avenue - 748 does not have a pool.
Does 744 Lime Avenue - 748 have accessible units?
No, 744 Lime Avenue - 748 does not have accessible units.
Does 744 Lime Avenue - 748 have units with dishwashers?
No, 744 Lime Avenue - 748 does not have units with dishwashers.

