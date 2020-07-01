Rent Calculator
733 pacific coast hwy
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM
733 pacific coast hwy
733 Pacific Coast Highway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
733 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA 90806
South Wrigley
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
commercial space - Property Id: 142274
nice commericail on a busy street to start your business out
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/142274
Property Id 142274
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5483825)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 733 pacific coast hwy have any available units?
733 pacific coast hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 733 pacific coast hwy currently offering any rent specials?
733 pacific coast hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 pacific coast hwy pet-friendly?
No, 733 pacific coast hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 733 pacific coast hwy offer parking?
No, 733 pacific coast hwy does not offer parking.
Does 733 pacific coast hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 pacific coast hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 pacific coast hwy have a pool?
No, 733 pacific coast hwy does not have a pool.
Does 733 pacific coast hwy have accessible units?
No, 733 pacific coast hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 733 pacific coast hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 pacific coast hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 733 pacific coast hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 733 pacific coast hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
