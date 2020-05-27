Rent Calculator
730 W 4th Street
730 W 4th Street
730 West 4th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
730 West 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice condo located in the downtown area of Long Beach. A nice spacious condo with plenty of living space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 730 W 4th Street have any available units?
730 W 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 730 W 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
730 W 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 W 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 730 W 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 730 W 4th Street offer parking?
No, 730 W 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 730 W 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 W 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 W 4th Street have a pool?
No, 730 W 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 730 W 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 730 W 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 730 W 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 W 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 730 W 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 W 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
