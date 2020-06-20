All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

730 Pine Ave.

730 Pine Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

730 Pine Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 395 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
SORRY, NO PETS. Condo Style, full bath Living in Long Beach - The Center View apartments is walking distance to the redeveloped Downtown Long Beach, Restaurants, Shoreline Village, and the Pike Pine Square! We are conveniently located near public transportation and shopping centers.
.

Amenities: Laundry Room, Wheelchair Access, Roof deck, Balcony/Patio, Parking-Covered, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Trash, Gas.
Appliances: Dishwasher, Electric Stove.
Parking: 1-Space
http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=6183

IT490619 - IT49MM6183

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Pine Ave. have any available units?
730 Pine Ave. has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Pine Ave. have?
Some of 730 Pine Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Pine Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
730 Pine Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Pine Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 730 Pine Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 730 Pine Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 730 Pine Ave. does offer parking.
Does 730 Pine Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Pine Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Pine Ave. have a pool?
No, 730 Pine Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 730 Pine Ave. have accessible units?
Yes, 730 Pine Ave. has accessible units.
Does 730 Pine Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Pine Ave. has units with dishwashers.
