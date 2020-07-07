All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

728 Cedar Ave., #14

728 Cedar Ave · No Longer Available
Location

728 Cedar Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Big 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with hardwood floors, stove, refrigerator. Unit also comes with a 1 car garage with remote. Nice unit and nice building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Cedar Ave., #14 have any available units?
728 Cedar Ave., #14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 Cedar Ave., #14 have?
Some of 728 Cedar Ave., #14's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Cedar Ave., #14 currently offering any rent specials?
728 Cedar Ave., #14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Cedar Ave., #14 pet-friendly?
No, 728 Cedar Ave., #14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 728 Cedar Ave., #14 offer parking?
Yes, 728 Cedar Ave., #14 offers parking.
Does 728 Cedar Ave., #14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Cedar Ave., #14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Cedar Ave., #14 have a pool?
No, 728 Cedar Ave., #14 does not have a pool.
Does 728 Cedar Ave., #14 have accessible units?
No, 728 Cedar Ave., #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Cedar Ave., #14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 Cedar Ave., #14 does not have units with dishwashers.

