727 Orizaba Avenue
Last updated September 6 2019 at 8:06 PM

727 Orizaba Avenue

727 Orizaba Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

727 Orizaba Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
UPPER LEVEL Unit includes stove, fresh paint and newer carpet. In wall A/C in living room, resident manager and laundry on site. Steps from Rose Park.

Sample unit pictures. Renter's insurance required.

Property offers laundry facility, and On-Site Manager.

Call to pre book a viewing at 562-508-1069.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed by GGB Properties. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Orizaba Avenue have any available units?
727 Orizaba Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 Orizaba Avenue have?
Some of 727 Orizaba Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Orizaba Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
727 Orizaba Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Orizaba Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 727 Orizaba Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 727 Orizaba Avenue offer parking?
No, 727 Orizaba Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 727 Orizaba Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 Orizaba Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Orizaba Avenue have a pool?
No, 727 Orizaba Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 727 Orizaba Avenue have accessible units?
No, 727 Orizaba Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Orizaba Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 Orizaba Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
