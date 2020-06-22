727 Orizaba Avenue

Amenities

UPPER LEVEL Unit includes stove, fresh paint and newer carpet. In wall A/C in living room, resident manager and laundry on site. Steps from Rose Park.



Sample unit pictures. Renter's insurance required.



Property offers laundry facility, and On-Site Manager.



Call to pre book a viewing at 562-508-1069.



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed by GGB Properties. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.