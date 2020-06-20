Rent Calculator
All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 7020 N Atlantic Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
7020 N Atlantic Pl
Last updated April 6 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7020 N Atlantic Pl
7020 North Atlantic Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7020 North Atlantic Place, Long Beach, CA 90805
Hamilton
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$1850/Month, $3000 Security Deposit, 2 bed, 1.5 bath incl. Retro bathroom, 2 car garage w/ample storage, Large RV driveway, Yard, Main Living on 2nd floor, New Carpet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7020 N Atlantic Pl have any available units?
7020 N Atlantic Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7020 N Atlantic Pl have?
Some of 7020 N Atlantic Pl's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7020 N Atlantic Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7020 N Atlantic Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7020 N Atlantic Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7020 N Atlantic Pl is pet friendly.
Does 7020 N Atlantic Pl offer parking?
Yes, 7020 N Atlantic Pl offers parking.
Does 7020 N Atlantic Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7020 N Atlantic Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7020 N Atlantic Pl have a pool?
No, 7020 N Atlantic Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7020 N Atlantic Pl have accessible units?
No, 7020 N Atlantic Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7020 N Atlantic Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 7020 N Atlantic Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
