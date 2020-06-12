All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:26 PM

700 East Ocean Boulevard

700 East Ocean Boulevard · (562) 444-1117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.




Location

700 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
You will enjoy this 2 Bedroom 2 bath condo unit on Ocean Blvd! It is the round building on Ocean and Alamitos Avenue. This unit offers a stove, frig, microwave, beautiful hardwood floors, and best of all a long curved patio with partial ocean and city views!!! Parking space included. Amenities at this building include Pool, Gym/Ex Room, Club House, Billiard Room, Card Room, Recreational Multipurpose Room, Storage Area, Concierge, Pet Rules, Guard, Security.
Call or text for an appt to show at 562-285-3905.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 East Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
700 East Ocean Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 East Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 700 East Ocean Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 East Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
700 East Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 East Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 East Ocean Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 700 East Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 700 East Ocean Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 700 East Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 East Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 East Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 700 East Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 700 East Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 700 East Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 700 East Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 East Ocean Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
