654 Ohio Avenue

Location

654 Ohio Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

Recently renovated. Townhouse style 2 bedroom/1.5 bath apartment with private fenced back yard. Main level has a large living room, dining area, Kitchen, and 1/2 bath, entire main level has tile flooring. Kitchen has newer appliances including dishwasher and microwave, and quartz counter tops. Two spacious bedrooms on the upper level with large walk-in closets and shared full bath. Single car garage. Apartment is located on a lovely tree lined street close to the beach, restaurants, and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 Ohio Avenue have any available units?
654 Ohio Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 654 Ohio Avenue have?
Some of 654 Ohio Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 Ohio Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
654 Ohio Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 Ohio Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 654 Ohio Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 654 Ohio Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 654 Ohio Avenue does offer parking.
Does 654 Ohio Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 654 Ohio Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 Ohio Avenue have a pool?
No, 654 Ohio Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 654 Ohio Avenue have accessible units?
No, 654 Ohio Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 654 Ohio Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 654 Ohio Avenue has units with dishwashers.
