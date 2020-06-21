654 Ohio Avenue

Amenities

Recently renovated. Townhouse style 2 bedroom/1.5 bath apartment with private fenced back yard. Main level has a large living room, dining area, Kitchen, and 1/2 bath, entire main level has tile flooring. Kitchen has newer appliances including dishwasher and microwave, and quartz counter tops. Two spacious bedrooms on the upper level with large walk-in closets and shared full bath. Single car garage. Apartment is located on a lovely tree lined street close to the beach, restaurants, and shops.