645 Chestnut Ave

Amenities
Beautiful 2nd fl Condo Unit in Downtown Long Beach - Property Id: 49380
QUIET AND QUAINT 2bed 1+ 1.5 bath. MAX 2 PERSON UNIT ONLY! NO PETS!! NO SMOKING!! 2nd bedrm is more suitable as an office, wood burning fireplace, private balcony, 2 parking spaces, 2 guest parking passes, ceiling fans in every room, all appliances. New carpeting, new blinds and new paint. Furniture not included. BUILDING IS SECURE. Walking distance to the beach!!!!
$200.00 MOVE IN FEE. NO CHARGE TO PROCESS APPLICATION.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/49380
Property Id 49380
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5656126)