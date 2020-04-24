All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 645 Chestnut Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
645 Chestnut Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

645 Chestnut Ave

645 Chestnut Avenue · (213) 327-9828
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Downtown Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

645 Chestnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1950 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 867 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
hot tub
Beautiful 2nd fl Condo Unit in Downtown Long Beach - Property Id: 49380

QUIET AND QUAINT 2bed 1+ 1.5 bath. MAX 2 PERSON UNIT ONLY! NO PETS!! NO SMOKING!! 2nd bedrm is more suitable as an office, wood burning fireplace, private balcony, 2 parking spaces, 2 guest parking passes, ceiling fans in every room, all appliances. New carpeting, new blinds and new paint. Furniture not included. BUILDING IS SECURE. Walking distance to the beach!!!!
$200.00 MOVE IN FEE. NO CHARGE TO PROCESS APPLICATION.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/49380
Property Id 49380

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5656126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 Chestnut Ave have any available units?
645 Chestnut Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 Chestnut Ave have?
Some of 645 Chestnut Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 Chestnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
645 Chestnut Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 Chestnut Ave pet-friendly?
No, 645 Chestnut Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 645 Chestnut Ave offer parking?
Yes, 645 Chestnut Ave does offer parking.
Does 645 Chestnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 645 Chestnut Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 Chestnut Ave have a pool?
No, 645 Chestnut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 645 Chestnut Ave have accessible units?
No, 645 Chestnut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 645 Chestnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 645 Chestnut Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 645 Chestnut Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity