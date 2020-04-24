645 Chestnut Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking guest parking hot tub

Beautiful 2nd fl Condo Unit in Downtown Long Beach - Property Id: 49380



QUIET AND QUAINT 2bed 1+ 1.5 bath. MAX 2 PERSON UNIT ONLY! NO PETS!! NO SMOKING!! 2nd bedrm is more suitable as an office, wood burning fireplace, private balcony, 2 parking spaces, 2 guest parking passes, ceiling fans in every room, all appliances. New carpeting, new blinds and new paint. Furniture not included. BUILDING IS SECURE. Walking distance to the beach!!!!

$200.00 MOVE IN FEE. NO CHARGE TO PROCESS APPLICATION.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/49380

Property Id 49380



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5656126)