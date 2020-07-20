All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
6441 E Mantova Street
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

6441 E Mantova Street

6441 E Mantova St · No Longer Available
Location

6441 E Mantova St, Long Beach, CA 90815

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Great Single story with four bedrooms three bathroom. House is bright and clean. Updated kitchen cabinet with appliance. Cozy fireplace in living room. Spacious backyard with swimming pool and great for barbecue

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6441 E Mantova Street have any available units?
6441 E Mantova Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6441 E Mantova Street have?
Some of 6441 E Mantova Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6441 E Mantova Street currently offering any rent specials?
6441 E Mantova Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6441 E Mantova Street pet-friendly?
No, 6441 E Mantova Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6441 E Mantova Street offer parking?
Yes, 6441 E Mantova Street offers parking.
Does 6441 E Mantova Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6441 E Mantova Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6441 E Mantova Street have a pool?
Yes, 6441 E Mantova Street has a pool.
Does 6441 E Mantova Street have accessible units?
No, 6441 E Mantova Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6441 E Mantova Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6441 E Mantova Street has units with dishwashers.
