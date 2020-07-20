6441 E Mantova Street

Great Single story with four bedrooms three bathroom. House is bright and clean. Updated kitchen cabinet with appliance. Cozy fireplace in living room. Spacious backyard with swimming pool and great for barbecue
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
