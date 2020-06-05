All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

6407 E. Seaside Walk

6407 Seaside Wk · No Longer Available
Location

6407 Seaside Wk, Long Beach, CA 90803
Peninsula

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Peninsula Beach House - Located on the Long Beach Peninsula just steps to the sand, this wonderful ocean view house sits above a large garage in the back of the main residence. With 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this house boasts approximately 1250 square feet of living space. There is fresh paint, new hardwood flooring and new carpet throughout. The living room comes with cathedral ceilings and a fireplace. The expansive kitchen includes plenty of cabinet and counter space, appliances such as refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and microwave. This house includes private laundry and a single garage parking space (additional space may be rented). There are two balcony areas. The view of the ocean is incredible.
A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 6407 E. Seaside Walk, Long Beach, CA 90803
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

(RLNE4934352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6407 E. Seaside Walk have any available units?
6407 E. Seaside Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6407 E. Seaside Walk have?
Some of 6407 E. Seaside Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6407 E. Seaside Walk currently offering any rent specials?
6407 E. Seaside Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6407 E. Seaside Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 6407 E. Seaside Walk is pet friendly.
Does 6407 E. Seaside Walk offer parking?
Yes, 6407 E. Seaside Walk offers parking.
Does 6407 E. Seaside Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6407 E. Seaside Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6407 E. Seaside Walk have a pool?
No, 6407 E. Seaside Walk does not have a pool.
Does 6407 E. Seaside Walk have accessible units?
No, 6407 E. Seaside Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 6407 E. Seaside Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6407 E. Seaside Walk has units with dishwashers.
