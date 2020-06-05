Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Peninsula Beach House - Located on the Long Beach Peninsula just steps to the sand, this wonderful ocean view house sits above a large garage in the back of the main residence. With 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this house boasts approximately 1250 square feet of living space. There is fresh paint, new hardwood flooring and new carpet throughout. The living room comes with cathedral ceilings and a fireplace. The expansive kitchen includes plenty of cabinet and counter space, appliances such as refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and microwave. This house includes private laundry and a single garage parking space (additional space may be rented). There are two balcony areas. The view of the ocean is incredible.

A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 6407 E. Seaside Walk, Long Beach, CA 90803

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.



