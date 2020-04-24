All apartments in Long Beach
637 E 4th Street #A
637 E 4th Street #A

637 E 4th St · No Longer Available
Location

637 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Loft living in the heart of Downtown Arts District. This home is a wonderful oasis. Very private and small gated complex. Spacious living room with open floor Kitchen and Dining area. Features 2 fireplaces, inside laundry, attached 1 car garage, and a guest bathroom downstairs. Patio area is quaint and leads into the living room. The loft upstairs is extremely spacious with a fireplace and has a great seating area for relaxing.Large bathroom with tub and shower and dual sinks. Bedroom loft area has a wet bar and plenty of closets. The best part of this loft is a rooftop terrace for entertaining and relaxing. This is a must see, photos will not explain the beauty and detail of this condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 E 4th Street #A have any available units?
637 E 4th Street #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 637 E 4th Street #A currently offering any rent specials?
637 E 4th Street #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 E 4th Street #A pet-friendly?
No, 637 E 4th Street #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 637 E 4th Street #A offer parking?
Yes, 637 E 4th Street #A offers parking.
Does 637 E 4th Street #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 E 4th Street #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 E 4th Street #A have a pool?
No, 637 E 4th Street #A does not have a pool.
Does 637 E 4th Street #A have accessible units?
No, 637 E 4th Street #A does not have accessible units.
Does 637 E 4th Street #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 E 4th Street #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 637 E 4th Street #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 637 E 4th Street #A does not have units with air conditioning.
