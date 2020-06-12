All apartments in Long Beach
630 Nebraska Ave
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

630 Nebraska Ave

630 Nebraska Avenue · (562) 577-5664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

630 Nebraska Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2395 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Outstanding specials beautiful property Call now! - Property Id: 288071

(UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.)

Wood style flooring in every room, an updated open style kitchen with new cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel sink, breakfast nook, a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances which include a Gas-Range Stove, Dishwasher and a Over-the-Range Microwave!
* Modern ceiling fans w/ LED lighting, in bedrooms and dining area
* Newly remodeled bathroom with all new fixtures

* Gated Community and much more that you must experience. We are conveniently located in the district of North Alamitos Beach in Long Beach, in close proximity to Downtown Long Beach, Minutes away from Cal State Long Beach, Belmont Shores, and blocks away from Alamitos Beach, and much more that Long Beach has to offer!

Please call 562-577-5664 before applying (We do not refund application fees made through Turbo Tenant)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288071
Property Id 288071

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5815096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Nebraska Ave have any available units?
630 Nebraska Ave has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 Nebraska Ave have?
Some of 630 Nebraska Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Nebraska Ave currently offering any rent specials?
630 Nebraska Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Nebraska Ave pet-friendly?
No, 630 Nebraska Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 630 Nebraska Ave offer parking?
No, 630 Nebraska Ave does not offer parking.
Does 630 Nebraska Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 Nebraska Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Nebraska Ave have a pool?
No, 630 Nebraska Ave does not have a pool.
Does 630 Nebraska Ave have accessible units?
No, 630 Nebraska Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Nebraska Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 Nebraska Ave has units with dishwashers.
