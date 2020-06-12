630 Nebraska Ave

Amenities

Outstanding specials beautiful property Call now! - Property Id: 288071



(UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.)



Wood style flooring in every room, an updated open style kitchen with new cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel sink, breakfast nook, a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances which include a Gas-Range Stove, Dishwasher and a Over-the-Range Microwave!

* Modern ceiling fans w/ LED lighting, in bedrooms and dining area

* Newly remodeled bathroom with all new fixtures



* Gated Community and much more that you must experience. We are conveniently located in the district of North Alamitos Beach in Long Beach, in close proximity to Downtown Long Beach, Minutes away from Cal State Long Beach, Belmont Shores, and blocks away from Alamitos Beach, and much more that Long Beach has to offer!



Please call 562-577-5664 before applying (We do not refund application fees made through Turbo Tenant)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288071

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5815096)