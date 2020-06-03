All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 6258 Napoli Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
6258 Napoli Court
Last updated March 3 2020 at 7:42 PM

6258 Napoli Court

6258 Napoli Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
SEADIP
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6258 Napoli Court, Long Beach, CA 90803
SEADIP

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
key fob access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
Recently renovated single family 2 stories home ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms/ 2 baths with 2 car garage. The property comes with new kitchen appliances and has a beautiful open layout with high ceiling.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now! Contact for more information!!

Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trojancapinv.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TROJAN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trojan Capital Investments with regard to this property.

Don't miss out on this beautiful home, contact today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,600, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,600, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6258 Napoli Court have any available units?
6258 Napoli Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 6258 Napoli Court currently offering any rent specials?
6258 Napoli Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6258 Napoli Court pet-friendly?
No, 6258 Napoli Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6258 Napoli Court offer parking?
Yes, 6258 Napoli Court offers parking.
Does 6258 Napoli Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6258 Napoli Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6258 Napoli Court have a pool?
No, 6258 Napoli Court does not have a pool.
Does 6258 Napoli Court have accessible units?
No, 6258 Napoli Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6258 Napoli Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6258 Napoli Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6258 Napoli Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6258 Napoli Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine