All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 6093 LOYNES DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
6093 LOYNES DR
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

6093 LOYNES DR

6093 Loynes Drive · (714) 840-1700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
SEADIP
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6093 Loynes Drive, Long Beach, CA 90803
SEADIP

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6093 LOYNES DR · Avail. Jul 11

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
6093 LOYNES DR Available 07/11/20 Whalers Cove Gated Community: 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Story Home - Whalers Cove Gated Community: 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Story Home, Kitchen With Wall Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Refrigerator (As Is), Large Bar Tiled Counter Top, Separate Dining, Ceiling Fan, Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, Mirror Closet Doors, Roman Tub, Central A/C, Large Patio Looking Over Bixby Village Golf Course, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Washer & Dryer (AS IS), Community Pool & Spa, Near School, Shops, Long Beach Hospital & Long Beach University.

PET: NO

www.orangecountypropertymanagement.com/714-840-1700

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2499417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6093 LOYNES DR have any available units?
6093 LOYNES DR has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6093 LOYNES DR have?
Some of 6093 LOYNES DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6093 LOYNES DR currently offering any rent specials?
6093 LOYNES DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6093 LOYNES DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6093 LOYNES DR is pet friendly.
Does 6093 LOYNES DR offer parking?
Yes, 6093 LOYNES DR does offer parking.
Does 6093 LOYNES DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6093 LOYNES DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6093 LOYNES DR have a pool?
Yes, 6093 LOYNES DR has a pool.
Does 6093 LOYNES DR have accessible units?
No, 6093 LOYNES DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6093 LOYNES DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6093 LOYNES DR has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6093 LOYNES DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity