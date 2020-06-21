Amenities
6093 LOYNES DR Available 07/11/20 Whalers Cove Gated Community: 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Story Home - Whalers Cove Gated Community: 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Story Home, Kitchen With Wall Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Refrigerator (As Is), Large Bar Tiled Counter Top, Separate Dining, Ceiling Fan, Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, Mirror Closet Doors, Roman Tub, Central A/C, Large Patio Looking Over Bixby Village Golf Course, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Washer & Dryer (AS IS), Community Pool & Spa, Near School, Shops, Long Beach Hospital & Long Beach University.
PET: NO
www.orangecountypropertymanagement.com/714-840-1700
