5906 California Ave

Beautifully Remodeled Spanish Home in Quiet N. Long Beach Neighborhood! - This beautifully upgraded front home features a long list of amenities and has been impeccably maintained. The exterior features a fully landscaped and irrigated front yard, upgraded windows, a 2 car detached garage with remote opener, and a driveway that allows parking for up to 4 additional cars.



The interior of the home includes a spacious main living area, with large windows overlooking the front yard and highlighted with beautiful hardwood flooring. The living room connects to formal dining areas and the recently remodeled kitchen that boasts granite counters, designer tile back splash, upgraded shaker cabinets and is fully equipped with a stove, dishwasher and microwave oven. There is an in-kitchen eating area and a small pantry nook, with a rear door that leads to the driveway and 2 car garage.



The main hallway connects all 3 bedrooms to the living room and the hallway bath. All 3 bedrooms are spacious and bedroom 2 is a pass through bedroom to the 3rd bedroom. Water and gardening are paid by the owner and washer & dryer hookups are located in the garage. Sorry No Pets.



For more information on this or any other available property, please contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



