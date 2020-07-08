All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

5906 California Ave

5906 California Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5906 California Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90805
Jordan

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Remodeled Spanish Home in Quiet N. Long Beach Neighborhood! - This beautifully upgraded front home features a long list of amenities and has been impeccably maintained. The exterior features a fully landscaped and irrigated front yard, upgraded windows, a 2 car detached garage with remote opener, and a driveway that allows parking for up to 4 additional cars.

The interior of the home includes a spacious main living area, with large windows overlooking the front yard and highlighted with beautiful hardwood flooring. The living room connects to formal dining areas and the recently remodeled kitchen that boasts granite counters, designer tile back splash, upgraded shaker cabinets and is fully equipped with a stove, dishwasher and microwave oven. There is an in-kitchen eating area and a small pantry nook, with a rear door that leads to the driveway and 2 car garage.

The main hallway connects all 3 bedrooms to the living room and the hallway bath. All 3 bedrooms are spacious and bedroom 2 is a pass through bedroom to the 3rd bedroom. Water and gardening are paid by the owner and washer & dryer hookups are located in the garage. Sorry No Pets.

***SHOWINGS AVAILABLE NOW***

To schedule a self-guided tour, open the following link on your smartphone or copy this link to your browser and click on the blue button on the right hand side that says "Schedule Showing":
https://ernsthaasmgmt.appfolio.com/listings/detail/5537e5a5-6d1b-4574-ad1a-3741c83322bf

For help with the code box, please watch the following video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmgRie12IDQ

For more information on this or any other available property, please contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Ernst and Haas Management Co.
DRE License #01251870

INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5358285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5906 California Ave have any available units?
5906 California Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5906 California Ave have?
Some of 5906 California Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5906 California Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5906 California Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5906 California Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5906 California Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5906 California Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5906 California Ave offers parking.
Does 5906 California Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5906 California Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5906 California Ave have a pool?
No, 5906 California Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5906 California Ave have accessible units?
No, 5906 California Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5906 California Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5906 California Ave has units with dishwashers.

