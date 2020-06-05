Rent Calculator
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
5818 E Parkcrest Street
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:23 PM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5818 E Parkcrest Street
5818 E Parkcrest St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5818 E Parkcrest St, Long Beach, CA 90808
Old Lakewood City
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Brand new rebuild house in 2017!!! Luxury expansion 6 bedrooms 4 baths!!! Right across from parks and close to all nearby shops and restaurants!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5818 E Parkcrest Street have any available units?
5818 E Parkcrest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 5818 E Parkcrest Street currently offering any rent specials?
5818 E Parkcrest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5818 E Parkcrest Street pet-friendly?
No, 5818 E Parkcrest Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 5818 E Parkcrest Street offer parking?
No, 5818 E Parkcrest Street does not offer parking.
Does 5818 E Parkcrest Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5818 E Parkcrest Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5818 E Parkcrest Street have a pool?
No, 5818 E Parkcrest Street does not have a pool.
Does 5818 E Parkcrest Street have accessible units?
No, 5818 E Parkcrest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5818 E Parkcrest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5818 E Parkcrest Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5818 E Parkcrest Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5818 E Parkcrest Street does not have units with air conditioning.
