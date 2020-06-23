5810 N Hullett Turn

Amenities
Stunning 2 Bedroom House in Long Beach with 2 Car Garage! 6 month lease - If you have been looking for a Remodeled spacious home, your search stops here. The formal living/family room offers a lot of space with dinning space. Fully renovated custom kitchen includes granite counter tops, custom cabinets with lots of storage space. Stainless steel stove and microwave.Washer/Dryer included. Huge backyard with extra storage. 2 car garage. 6-month lease. Property on a Cul-De-Sac. Huge RV parking space. Extra secure/locked space for your boat/toy behind the gate. This property is a prime location. Near Fwys! Pets are allowed with an additional security deposit. Schedule your appointment NOW before it is gone!
Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single Family Home
Year Built: 1947
Utilities Included: None
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Laminate, Tile, Carpet
Yard: Front and Backyard
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
(RLNE4566198)