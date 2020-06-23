5810 N Hullett Turn

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning 2 Bedroom House in Long Beach with 2 Car Garage! 6 month lease - If you have been looking for a Remodeled spacious home, your search stops here. The formal living/family room offers a lot of space with dinning space. Fully renovated custom kitchen includes granite counter tops, custom cabinets with lots of storage space. Stainless steel stove and microwave.Washer/Dryer included. Huge backyard with extra storage. 2 car garage. 6-month lease. Property on a Cul-De-Sac. Huge RV parking space. Extra secure/locked space for your boat/toy behind the gate. This property is a prime location. Near Fwys! Pets are allowed with an additional security deposit. Schedule your appointment NOW before it is gone!



Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register

Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Single Family Home

Year Built: 1947

Utilities Included: None

Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer

Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage

Flooring: Laminate, Tile, Carpet

Yard: Front and Backyard

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

* Click Apply Now

* Complete the Online Application Form

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



