Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5810 N Hullett Turn

5810 N Hullett Turn · No Longer Available
Location

5810 N Hullett Turn, Long Beach, CA 90805
DeForest Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 2 Bedroom House in Long Beach with 2 Car Garage! 6 month lease - If you have been looking for a Remodeled spacious home, your search stops here. The formal living/family room offers a lot of space with dinning space. Fully renovated custom kitchen includes granite counter tops, custom cabinets with lots of storage space. Stainless steel stove and microwave.Washer/Dryer included. Huge backyard with extra storage. 2 car garage. 6-month lease. Property on a Cul-De-Sac. Huge RV parking space. Extra secure/locked space for your boat/toy behind the gate. This property is a prime location. Near Fwys! Pets are allowed with an additional security deposit. Schedule your appointment NOW before it is gone!

Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single Family Home
Year Built: 1947
Utilities Included: None
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Laminate, Tile, Carpet
Yard: Front and Backyard
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE4566198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5810 N Hullett Turn have any available units?
5810 N Hullett Turn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5810 N Hullett Turn have?
Some of 5810 N Hullett Turn's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5810 N Hullett Turn currently offering any rent specials?
5810 N Hullett Turn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5810 N Hullett Turn pet-friendly?
Yes, 5810 N Hullett Turn is pet friendly.
Does 5810 N Hullett Turn offer parking?
Yes, 5810 N Hullett Turn does offer parking.
Does 5810 N Hullett Turn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5810 N Hullett Turn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5810 N Hullett Turn have a pool?
No, 5810 N Hullett Turn does not have a pool.
Does 5810 N Hullett Turn have accessible units?
No, 5810 N Hullett Turn does not have accessible units.
Does 5810 N Hullett Turn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5810 N Hullett Turn has units with dishwashers.
