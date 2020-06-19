564 N Bellflower Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill sauna tennis court

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2 full bathroom Condo in beautiful Stoneybrook Villas. Open and bright floor plan. Large bedrooms with walk-closets. Balcony off living room and bedrooms overlooking greenbelt and pool. Granite kitchen counter tops. Nicely situated interior end unit. 2 assigned underground parking spaces. Excellent neighborhood close to the beach 2nd Street, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, FWY's and walking distance to great schools. Awesome amenities include: 2 swimming pools, spas, sauna, gym, tennis courts, Gas BBQ's, Club house and beautitul lush grounds. You will LOVE living here!