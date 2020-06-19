All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:30 PM

564 N Bellflower Boulevard

564 Bellflower Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

564 Bellflower Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90814
Alamitos Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2 full bathroom Condo in beautiful Stoneybrook Villas. Open and bright floor plan. Large bedrooms with walk-closets. Balcony off living room and bedrooms overlooking greenbelt and pool. Granite kitchen counter tops. Nicely situated interior end unit. 2 assigned underground parking spaces. Excellent neighborhood close to the beach 2nd Street, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, FWY's and walking distance to great schools. Awesome amenities include: 2 swimming pools, spas, sauna, gym, tennis courts, Gas BBQ's, Club house and beautitul lush grounds. You will LOVE living here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 564 N Bellflower Boulevard have any available units?
564 N Bellflower Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 564 N Bellflower Boulevard have?
Some of 564 N Bellflower Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 564 N Bellflower Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
564 N Bellflower Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 564 N Bellflower Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 564 N Bellflower Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 564 N Bellflower Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 564 N Bellflower Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 564 N Bellflower Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 564 N Bellflower Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 564 N Bellflower Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 564 N Bellflower Boulevard has a pool.
Does 564 N Bellflower Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 564 N Bellflower Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 564 N Bellflower Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 564 N Bellflower Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
