Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
5533 E Daggett Street
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM
5533 E Daggett Street
5533 Daggett Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5533 Daggett Street, Long Beach, CA 90815
Los Altos
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The property consist of two detached units on a lot. The front unit, 3 bedroom and 2 bath with a 2 car garage is offered for rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5533 E Daggett Street have any available units?
5533 E Daggett Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 5533 E Daggett Street currently offering any rent specials?
5533 E Daggett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5533 E Daggett Street pet-friendly?
No, 5533 E Daggett Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 5533 E Daggett Street offer parking?
Yes, 5533 E Daggett Street offers parking.
Does 5533 E Daggett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5533 E Daggett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5533 E Daggett Street have a pool?
No, 5533 E Daggett Street does not have a pool.
Does 5533 E Daggett Street have accessible units?
No, 5533 E Daggett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5533 E Daggett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5533 E Daggett Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5533 E Daggett Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5533 E Daggett Street does not have units with air conditioning.
