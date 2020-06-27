Rent Calculator
5479 E Centralia Street
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5479 E Centralia Street
5479 East Centralia Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Long Beach
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location
5479 East Centralia Street, Long Beach, CA 90808
Lakewood Village
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Beautiful gated community with pool and clubhouse! 2 bedrooms, 2 Baths with fireplace, balcony, washer and dryer hook ups, and central Air. Two underground parking spaces.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5479 E Centralia Street have any available units?
5479 E Centralia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5479 E Centralia Street have?
Some of 5479 E Centralia Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5479 E Centralia Street currently offering any rent specials?
5479 E Centralia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5479 E Centralia Street pet-friendly?
No, 5479 E Centralia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 5479 E Centralia Street offer parking?
Yes, 5479 E Centralia Street offers parking.
Does 5479 E Centralia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5479 E Centralia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5479 E Centralia Street have a pool?
Yes, 5479 E Centralia Street has a pool.
Does 5479 E Centralia Street have accessible units?
No, 5479 E Centralia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5479 E Centralia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5479 E Centralia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
