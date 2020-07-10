All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

547 Cherry Ave Apt 1

547 Cherry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

547 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment (fully furnished is optional) with garage included has a private gated patio entrance. You can walk (5 min) to Art Theatre/Retro Row, shops, cafes, bars and Bixby Park. Just blocks from the BEACH, near downtown & Belmont Shore. Public transportation (buses, rental bikes, scooters), restaurants, shopping and schools are nearby and accessible.

-$35 application fee
-NEW white shaker cabinets
-NEWER stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, stove and dishwasher
-NEWER grey vinyl planks
-Ceiling Fans in each bedroom
-Front Patio
-Designer touch cabinetry, countertops, lighting, mirrors and tile.

To schedule a viewing, please click on the green button below for a calendar:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 547 Cherry Ave Apt 1 have any available units?
547 Cherry Ave Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 547 Cherry Ave Apt 1 have?
Some of 547 Cherry Ave Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 547 Cherry Ave Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
547 Cherry Ave Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 547 Cherry Ave Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 547 Cherry Ave Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 547 Cherry Ave Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 547 Cherry Ave Apt 1 offers parking.
Does 547 Cherry Ave Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 547 Cherry Ave Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 547 Cherry Ave Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 547 Cherry Ave Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 547 Cherry Ave Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 547 Cherry Ave Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 547 Cherry Ave Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 547 Cherry Ave Apt 1 has units with dishwashers.

