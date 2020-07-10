547 Cherry Ave Apt 1

Amenities
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment (fully furnished is optional) with garage included has a private gated patio entrance. You can walk (5 min) to Art Theatre/Retro Row, shops, cafes, bars and Bixby Park. Just blocks from the BEACH, near downtown & Belmont Shore. Public transportation (buses, rental bikes, scooters), restaurants, shopping and schools are nearby and accessible.
-$35 application fee
-NEW white shaker cabinets
-NEWER stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, stove and dishwasher
-NEWER grey vinyl planks
-Ceiling Fans in each bedroom
-Front Patio
-Designer touch cabinetry, countertops, lighting, mirrors and tile.
