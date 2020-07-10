547 Cherry Ave Apt 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage media room

This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment (fully furnished is optional) with garage included has a private gated patio entrance. You can walk (5 min) to Art Theatre/Retro Row, shops, cafes, bars and Bixby Park. Just blocks from the BEACH, near downtown & Belmont Shore. Public transportation (buses, rental bikes, scooters), restaurants, shopping and schools are nearby and accessible.



-$35 application fee

-NEW white shaker cabinets

-NEWER stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, stove and dishwasher

-NEWER grey vinyl planks

-Ceiling Fans in each bedroom

-Front Patio

-Designer touch cabinetry, countertops, lighting, mirrors and tile.



