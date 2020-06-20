All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5401 E Anaheim Rd

5401 East Anaheim Road · No Longer Available
Location

5401 East Anaheim Road, Long Beach, CA 90815
Park Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
One month FREE rent OAC - Property Id: 283761

Beautiful apartment complex, with newly renovated 2BR 2 BA Units, large floor plans with lost of storage, selected units come with stackable Washer and Dryer. USB outlets, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Disposal, Quartz Counter tops and beautiful Cabinetry Wall Heaters, Tiled floors and Recessed lighting. Each bedroom has ceiling fans and lots of closet space. Selected top floor units have an over sized skylight that give a beautiful ambiance light.

We are also a pet friendly and gated community with underground parking. Two laundry rooms on site.
One month free rent Move in Special available call for more details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283761
Property Id 283761

(RLNE5856106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5401 E Anaheim Rd have any available units?
5401 E Anaheim Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5401 E Anaheim Rd have?
Some of 5401 E Anaheim Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5401 E Anaheim Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5401 E Anaheim Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 E Anaheim Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5401 E Anaheim Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5401 E Anaheim Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5401 E Anaheim Rd does offer parking.
Does 5401 E Anaheim Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5401 E Anaheim Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 E Anaheim Rd have a pool?
No, 5401 E Anaheim Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5401 E Anaheim Rd have accessible units?
No, 5401 E Anaheim Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 E Anaheim Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5401 E Anaheim Rd has units with dishwashers.
