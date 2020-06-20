5401 E Anaheim Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

One month FREE rent OAC - Property Id: 283761



Beautiful apartment complex, with newly renovated 2BR 2 BA Units, large floor plans with lost of storage, selected units come with stackable Washer and Dryer. USB outlets, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Disposal, Quartz Counter tops and beautiful Cabinetry Wall Heaters, Tiled floors and Recessed lighting. Each bedroom has ceiling fans and lots of closet space. Selected top floor units have an over sized skylight that give a beautiful ambiance light.



We are also a pet friendly and gated community with underground parking. Two laundry rooms on site.

One month free rent Move in Special available call for more details.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283761

(RLNE5856106)