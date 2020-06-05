Rent Calculator
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM
1 of 2
5380 E. 8th Street
5380 East 8th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5380 East 8th Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
Alamitos Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
5380 E. 8th Street Available 09/01/19 SPACIOUS 2X1.5 HOME! -
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4331384)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5380 E. 8th Street have any available units?
5380 E. 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 5380 E. 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5380 E. 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5380 E. 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5380 E. 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5380 E. 8th Street offer parking?
No, 5380 E. 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5380 E. 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5380 E. 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5380 E. 8th Street have a pool?
No, 5380 E. 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5380 E. 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 5380 E. 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5380 E. 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5380 E. 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5380 E. 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5380 E. 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
