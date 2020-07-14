Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly accepts section 8 courtyard e-payments

535 W. 3rd St is situated in the center of Downtown Long Beach. We are conveniently located adjacent to the Long Beach Civic Center, Deukmejian Courthouse and the countless shops, restaurants, and entertainment opportunities on Pine Avenue and the Promenade. Residents enjoy easy access to LA and Orange Counties via the I-710, I-22, I-405, and the blue line… We offer a gated community wit controlled access, equipped with an onsite laundry facility and beautiful court yard. We offer, one- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring, quartz countertops, wood-style flooring in living areas, ceiling fans, and ample floor plans. Give us a call for more details.