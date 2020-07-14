All apartments in Long Beach
535 W. 3rd St.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

535 W. 3rd St.

535 West 3rd Street · (562) 607-1284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

535 West 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 535 W. 3rd St..

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
accepts section 8
courtyard
e-payments
535 W. 3rd St is situated in the center of Downtown Long Beach. We are conveniently located adjacent to the Long Beach Civic Center, Deukmejian Courthouse and the countless shops, restaurants, and entertainment opportunities on Pine Avenue and the Promenade. Residents enjoy easy access to LA and Orange Counties via the I-710, I-22, I-405, and the blue line… We offer a gated community wit controlled access, equipped with an onsite laundry facility and beautiful court yard. We offer, one- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring, quartz countertops, wood-style flooring in living areas, ceiling fans, and ample floor plans. Give us a call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $599
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: . .

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 W. 3rd St. have any available units?
535 W. 3rd St. has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 W. 3rd St. have?
Some of 535 W. 3rd St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 W. 3rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
535 W. 3rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 W. 3rd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 W. 3rd St. is pet friendly.
Does 535 W. 3rd St. offer parking?
No, 535 W. 3rd St. does not offer parking.
Does 535 W. 3rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 W. 3rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 W. 3rd St. have a pool?
No, 535 W. 3rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 535 W. 3rd St. have accessible units?
No, 535 W. 3rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 535 W. 3rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 W. 3rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
