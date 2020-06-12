All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:18 PM

5341 E La Pasada St - Unit 6

5341 E La Pasada St · No Longer Available
Location

5341 E La Pasada St, Long Beach, CA 90804
Park Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Garden Living in Park Estates. Set within the lovely tree-lined streets of Park Estates sits this charming home. Stepping inside you smile as you see the hardwood floors of this expansive open-schemed Living Room and Dining Area with a shaded balcony. The kitchen is tile-countered and appointed with stainless steel appliances of Stove and Refrigerator. The 2 bedrooms are very spacious and accommodating. There are ceiling fans throughout (sorry, no central A/C). The complex is very well maintained and lushly landscaped, offering a community bar-b-q area and on-site laundry. Sorry, no pets permitted. No co-signers permitted. Plenty of street parking, and located so close to shopping, entertainment, and freeway access. Such a charmer. Come see for yourself, and bring your bags.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5341 E La Pasada St - Unit 6 have any available units?
5341 E La Pasada St - Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5341 E La Pasada St - Unit 6 have?
Some of 5341 E La Pasada St - Unit 6's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5341 E La Pasada St - Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
5341 E La Pasada St - Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5341 E La Pasada St - Unit 6 pet-friendly?
No, 5341 E La Pasada St - Unit 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5341 E La Pasada St - Unit 6 offer parking?
No, 5341 E La Pasada St - Unit 6 does not offer parking.
Does 5341 E La Pasada St - Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5341 E La Pasada St - Unit 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5341 E La Pasada St - Unit 6 have a pool?
No, 5341 E La Pasada St - Unit 6 does not have a pool.
Does 5341 E La Pasada St - Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 5341 E La Pasada St - Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 5341 E La Pasada St - Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5341 E La Pasada St - Unit 6 does not have units with dishwashers.

