5341 E La Pasada St - Unit 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Garden Living in Park Estates. Set within the lovely tree-lined streets of Park Estates sits this charming home. Stepping inside you smile as you see the hardwood floors of this expansive open-schemed Living Room and Dining Area with a shaded balcony. The kitchen is tile-countered and appointed with stainless steel appliances of Stove and Refrigerator. The 2 bedrooms are very spacious and accommodating. There are ceiling fans throughout (sorry, no central A/C). The complex is very well maintained and lushly landscaped, offering a community bar-b-q area and on-site laundry. Sorry, no pets permitted. No co-signers permitted. Plenty of street parking, and located so close to shopping, entertainment, and freeway access. Such a charmer. Come see for yourself, and bring your bags.