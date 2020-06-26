532 Nebraska Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802 Franklin School
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Pet Friendly! 1 Bedroom with private patio - Property Id: 180912
Contemporary ground floor apartment with private patio. Pets Welcome! No extra pet deposit or pet rent. Parking available for $75 per month. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/180912p Property Id 180912
(RLNE5335963)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 532 Nebraska Ave 103 have any available units?
532 Nebraska Ave 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 532 Nebraska Ave 103 have?
Some of 532 Nebraska Ave 103's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 Nebraska Ave 103 currently offering any rent specials?
532 Nebraska Ave 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 Nebraska Ave 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 532 Nebraska Ave 103 is pet friendly.
Does 532 Nebraska Ave 103 offer parking?
Yes, 532 Nebraska Ave 103 offers parking.
Does 532 Nebraska Ave 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 Nebraska Ave 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 Nebraska Ave 103 have a pool?
No, 532 Nebraska Ave 103 does not have a pool.
Does 532 Nebraska Ave 103 have accessible units?
No, 532 Nebraska Ave 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 532 Nebraska Ave 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 532 Nebraska Ave 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)