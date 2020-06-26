532 Nebraska Ave 103

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pet Friendly! 1 Bedroom with private patio - Property Id: 180912



Contemporary ground floor apartment with private patio. Pets Welcome! No extra pet deposit or pet rent.

Parking available for $75 per month.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/180912p

Property Id 180912



(RLNE5335963)