Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

5301 E The Toledo # 307

5301 The Toledo · No Longer Available
Location

5301 The Toledo, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
WONDERFUL END UNIT - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/wK-FZLsyyHc

Belmont Shore 3rd floor end unit (with elevator access) includes views of Catalina and Palos Verdes Peninsula from the main living area and balcony patio. Open floor plan with sumptuous natural light. Two private balcony decks, large master bedroom featuring wall to wall closet space. This unit is move in ready. The building offers secured underground parking, including one parking space #30 with extra storage. A community bike room is also available for residents along with an onsite laundry facility. Just one block to 2nd street and a short bike ride to the Bay and Beach!

(RLNE5649389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 E The Toledo # 307 have any available units?
5301 E The Toledo # 307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5301 E The Toledo # 307 have?
Some of 5301 E The Toledo # 307's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 E The Toledo # 307 currently offering any rent specials?
5301 E The Toledo # 307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 E The Toledo # 307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5301 E The Toledo # 307 is pet friendly.
Does 5301 E The Toledo # 307 offer parking?
Yes, 5301 E The Toledo # 307 offers parking.
Does 5301 E The Toledo # 307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 E The Toledo # 307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 E The Toledo # 307 have a pool?
No, 5301 E The Toledo # 307 does not have a pool.
Does 5301 E The Toledo # 307 have accessible units?
No, 5301 E The Toledo # 307 does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 E The Toledo # 307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5301 E The Toledo # 307 does not have units with dishwashers.

