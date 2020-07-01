5301 E The Toledo # 307

Amenities

WONDERFUL END UNIT - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/wK-FZLsyyHc



Belmont Shore 3rd floor end unit (with elevator access) includes views of Catalina and Palos Verdes Peninsula from the main living area and balcony patio. Open floor plan with sumptuous natural light. Two private balcony decks, large master bedroom featuring wall to wall closet space. This unit is move in ready. The building offers secured underground parking, including one parking space #30 with extra storage. A community bike room is also available for residents along with an onsite laundry facility. Just one block to 2nd street and a short bike ride to the Bay and Beach!



(RLNE5649389)