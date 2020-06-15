All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:41 PM

525 E Seaside Way

525 East Seaside Way · (800) 784-2616
Location

525 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit #904 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Amenities

Welcome to 525 E Seaside, Unit 904, Long Beach! Your new home in the Harbor Place Tower overlooks the coastline and offers breathtaking panoramic views of the harbor, marina, and Catalina Island! This home provides modern living with its open floorplan and flood of natural light. Two spacious bedrooms and bathrooms await you. This ?home in the sky? also has a full sized laundry inside the unit. Enjoy the views and ocean breezes on your private balcony. While you are able to walk to many Downtown attractions, this condo includes two side-by-side parking spaces. Harbor Place Tower offers amazing amenities: 24-7 reception staff, gym, pool, spa and sauna. If you are looking for a home that offers sensational views, walkability and the comfort of a secure building, this is it. Parks, the beach, the marina and the aquarium are all within minutes. Come experience ocean-centric urban living at its finest ? welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 E Seaside Way have any available units?
525 E Seaside Way has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 E Seaside Way have?
Some of 525 E Seaside Way's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 E Seaside Way currently offering any rent specials?
525 E Seaside Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 E Seaside Way pet-friendly?
No, 525 E Seaside Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 525 E Seaside Way offer parking?
Yes, 525 E Seaside Way does offer parking.
Does 525 E Seaside Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 E Seaside Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 E Seaside Way have a pool?
Yes, 525 E Seaside Way has a pool.
Does 525 E Seaside Way have accessible units?
No, 525 E Seaside Way does not have accessible units.
Does 525 E Seaside Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 E Seaside Way does not have units with dishwashers.
