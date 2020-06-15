525 E Seaside Way

Amenities

Welcome to 525 E Seaside, Unit 904, Long Beach! Your new home in the Harbor Place Tower overlooks the coastline and offers breathtaking panoramic views of the harbor, marina, and Catalina Island! This home provides modern living with its open floorplan and flood of natural light. Two spacious bedrooms and bathrooms await you. This ?home in the sky? also has a full sized laundry inside the unit. Enjoy the views and ocean breezes on your private balcony. While you are able to walk to many Downtown attractions, this condo includes two side-by-side parking spaces. Harbor Place Tower offers amazing amenities: 24-7 reception staff, gym, pool, spa and sauna. If you are looking for a home that offers sensational views, walkability and the comfort of a secure building, this is it. Parks, the beach, the marina and the aquarium are all within minutes. Come experience ocean-centric urban living at its finest ? welcome home!