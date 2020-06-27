All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 522 Obispo Ave B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
522 Obispo Ave B
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:42 PM

522 Obispo Ave B

522 Obispo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Belmont Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

522 Obispo Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unit B Available 09/04/19 Very Nice 2BR 2BA With One Car Garage - Property Id: 73456

Available September 4th.
2BR 2BA lower apartment with single car garage.
All new tile kitchen. Stove, refrigerator, new over the stove microwave, living room wall A/C, private patio
One car garage, laundry room just outside your door.
Manager on site
One Year Lease
One small dog or cat under 20lbs with approval from property owner.
Credit, background, eviction and employment verification a must.
$40 per person application fee paid at time of review

$2195/month
$2195/security deposit

Call John Merola
562-547-5304

We comply with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws
Families are encouraged to apply
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/73456p
Property Id 73456

(RLNE5083959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Obispo Ave B have any available units?
522 Obispo Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 Obispo Ave B have?
Some of 522 Obispo Ave B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Obispo Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
522 Obispo Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Obispo Ave B pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 Obispo Ave B is pet friendly.
Does 522 Obispo Ave B offer parking?
Yes, 522 Obispo Ave B offers parking.
Does 522 Obispo Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Obispo Ave B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Obispo Ave B have a pool?
No, 522 Obispo Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 522 Obispo Ave B have accessible units?
No, 522 Obispo Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Obispo Ave B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Obispo Ave B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine