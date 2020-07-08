All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 517 Ximeno Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
517 Ximeno Ave
Last updated July 4 2019 at 4:24 AM

517 Ximeno Ave

517 Ximeno Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Belmont Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

517 Ximeno Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/001ff7b05b ---- Check out this stunning 2BD-1BA unit in Long Beach, CA! This LARGE unit has carpet throughout living room and bedrooms, tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, neutral paint and lots of natural light through out. Kitchen comes fully equipped with refrigerator, stove, oven and ample cabinet and counter space! Both bedrooms feature double sided mirror closet and wall ac. Located in the heart of RETRO ROW this units boasts some of the best restaurants and entertainment venues in Long Beach! Don\'t let this gem get away, make this your next home-inquire today! Properties can be found at *Water & trash included *On site laundry *Street parking only $39 Application Fee (non-refundable) Credit Check Required Criteria -620 Fico Score -3x monthly rent income -2-year work history -No evictions -No criminal history -Positive rental history

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Ximeno Ave have any available units?
517 Ximeno Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 Ximeno Ave have?
Some of 517 Ximeno Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Ximeno Ave currently offering any rent specials?
517 Ximeno Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Ximeno Ave pet-friendly?
No, 517 Ximeno Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 517 Ximeno Ave offer parking?
No, 517 Ximeno Ave does not offer parking.
Does 517 Ximeno Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Ximeno Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Ximeno Ave have a pool?
No, 517 Ximeno Ave does not have a pool.
Does 517 Ximeno Ave have accessible units?
No, 517 Ximeno Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Ximeno Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Ximeno Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

111 W. Del Amo
111 W. Del Amo Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90805
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine