517 Ximeno Ave

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/001ff7b05b ---- Check out this stunning 2BD-1BA unit in Long Beach, CA! This LARGE unit has carpet throughout living room and bedrooms, tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, neutral paint and lots of natural light through out. Kitchen comes fully equipped with refrigerator, stove, oven and ample cabinet and counter space! Both bedrooms feature double sided mirror closet and wall ac. Located in the heart of RETRO ROW this units boasts some of the best restaurants and entertainment venues in Long Beach! Don\'t let this gem get away, make this your next home-inquire today! Properties can be found at *Water & trash included *On site laundry *Street parking only $39 Application Fee (non-refundable) Credit Check Required Criteria -620 Fico Score -3x monthly rent income -2-year work history -No evictions -No criminal history -Positive rental history