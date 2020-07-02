516 E 14th St.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Elegant Home. This 1-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom home offers more than you would expect. Stepping inside the home you are impressed by the lustrous dark hardwood floors. The Living Room is spacious, not only in depth, but with very high ceilings, and accented with wall sconces and mock fireplace. From there you step into the dining/breakfast nook; so much charm. The gourmet Kitchen in appointed with wall-to-wall white cabinetry, granite counters, gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Walk down the long hall way, with added closets and storage space, and you get the Bathroom, which has been tiled, painted and set up with a designer's eye. The bedroom, again, spacious with high ceilings and of course tons of closet space and ceiling fan. Plus...new forced-air heating and central a/c. The Building is a 4-unit building, with secured entry, coin-operated Laundry Room, and a storage room for bikes. Pet Friendly. Please note, this home does not offer parking (street parking only). Come view this home, you'll love it.



**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted. Renters insurance is required**