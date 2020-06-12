All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

514 Obispo Ave.

514 Obispo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

514 Obispo Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4503ad500d ----
This lovely two bedroom condo features vaulted ceilings, skylights and plenty of room. Unit comes with one restroom and both of the bedrooms are great sizes that feature great closet space. The whole condo has hardwood floors and fresh paint. The kitchen features dishwasher, stove and built in microwave. Condo even has a private balcony off the dining area. Unit comes with a one car garage and there is onsite coin operated laundry. This condo will not last long.

Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum.
Small-Medium Pets Only. 50lbs and below.
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Condo
Year Built: 1979
Utilities Included: Water and HOA
Appliances Included: Stove and Dishwasher
Garage / Parking: One Car Garage
Flooring: Tile and Hard wood
Yard: Courtyard and Balcony
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
Holding Fee: None. We do not hold properties.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

On Site Coined Laundry
One Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Obispo Ave. have any available units?
514 Obispo Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 Obispo Ave. have?
Some of 514 Obispo Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Obispo Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
514 Obispo Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Obispo Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Obispo Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 514 Obispo Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 514 Obispo Ave. offers parking.
Does 514 Obispo Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Obispo Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Obispo Ave. have a pool?
No, 514 Obispo Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 514 Obispo Ave. have accessible units?
No, 514 Obispo Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Obispo Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 Obispo Ave. has units with dishwashers.

