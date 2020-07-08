All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

5129 E The Toledo 2

5129 The Toledo · No Longer Available
Location

5129 The Toledo, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
HUGE Front Patio! Perfect Location, PETS OK! - Property Id: 270097

To schedule a viewing please call/text Alejandra at 909-206-5238 or email alejandra @ entouragepm.com

Description:
California life Style, open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, living room with a private patio, recessed lighting, open kitchen with Breakfast Bar, stainless steel appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Built-in Microwave, over sized double sink and plenty of cabinet space!! Washer and Dryer in unit. A True Must See!
-Rent - $2,395
-Deposit - $500
-10 Month Lease
-Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.
-Kitchen includes stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher.
-Garage available

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270097
Property Id 270097

(RLNE5739977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

