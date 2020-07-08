5129 E The Toledo 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

HUGE Front Patio! Perfect Location, PETS OK! - Property Id: 270097



To schedule a viewing please call/text Alejandra at 909-206-5238 or email alejandra @ entouragepm.com



Description:

California life Style, open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, living room with a private patio, recessed lighting, open kitchen with Breakfast Bar, stainless steel appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Built-in Microwave, over sized double sink and plenty of cabinet space!! Washer and Dryer in unit. A True Must See!

-Rent - $2,395

-Deposit - $500

-10 Month Lease

-Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.

-Kitchen includes stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher.

-Garage available



This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270097

Property Id 270097



(RLNE5739977)