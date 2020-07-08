5129 E The Toledo 2

Amenities
HUGE Front Patio! Perfect Location, PETS OK! - Property Id: 270097
To schedule a viewing please call/text Alejandra at 909-206-5238 or email alejandra @ entouragepm.com
Description:
California life Style, open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, living room with a private patio, recessed lighting, open kitchen with Breakfast Bar, stainless steel appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Built-in Microwave, over sized double sink and plenty of cabinet space!! Washer and Dryer in unit. A True Must See!
-Rent - $2,395
-Deposit - $500
-10 Month Lease
-Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.
-Kitchen includes stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher.
-Garage available
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270097
