Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:24 AM

5107 Falcon Ave.

5107 Falcon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5107 Falcon Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Fantastic 3 Bedroom Home in Bixby Knolls Location! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located the highly desired Bixby Knolls neighborhood of Long Beach and only a few blocks from Trader Joe's, Aldi's and boutique shops and cafes. The home has a 2-car detached garage, large backyard area, wonderful curb appeal. The interior of the home boasts an upgraded floor plan and has fresh flooring and paint, The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator, and has plenty of cabinets for storage. Central air conditioning is also included as is a full sized washer & dryer. Located near E. Del Amo Blvd. and Orange Ave.

To begin an immediate self-guided tour without an appointment, open the following link on your smartphone or copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/875023

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Frank at (562) 480-9521, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2852754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5107 Falcon Ave. have any available units?
5107 Falcon Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5107 Falcon Ave. have?
Some of 5107 Falcon Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5107 Falcon Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5107 Falcon Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5107 Falcon Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5107 Falcon Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5107 Falcon Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5107 Falcon Ave. offers parking.
Does 5107 Falcon Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5107 Falcon Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5107 Falcon Ave. have a pool?
No, 5107 Falcon Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5107 Falcon Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5107 Falcon Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5107 Falcon Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5107 Falcon Ave. has units with dishwashers.
