5107 Falcon Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Fantastic 3 Bedroom Home in Bixby Knolls Location! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located the highly desired Bixby Knolls neighborhood of Long Beach and only a few blocks from Trader Joe's, Aldi's and boutique shops and cafes. The home has a 2-car detached garage, large backyard area, wonderful curb appeal. The interior of the home boasts an upgraded floor plan and has fresh flooring and paint, The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator, and has plenty of cabinets for storage. Central air conditioning is also included as is a full sized washer & dryer. Located near E. Del Amo Blvd. and Orange Ave.



To begin an immediate self-guided tour without an appointment, open the following link on your smartphone or copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/875023



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Frank at (562) 480-9521, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2852754)