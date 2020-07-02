Rent Calculator
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
507 East 17th Street
507 East 17th Street
507 East 17th Street
·
Location
507 East 17th Street, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great 4 family unit Apartments only 1/2 block to Poly High & elementary schools. You can walk to the beach, grocery stores, restaurants and downtown Long Beach.
(RLNE5452176)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 507 East 17th Street have any available units?
507 East 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 507 East 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
507 East 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 East 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 507 East 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 507 East 17th Street offer parking?
No, 507 East 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 507 East 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 East 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 East 17th Street have a pool?
No, 507 East 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 507 East 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 507 East 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 507 East 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 East 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 East 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 East 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
