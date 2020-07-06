All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:53 AM

502 Loma Ave

502 Loma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

502 Loma Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Single family home, 1cargarage. Fireplace,Hardwood floors, W/D hook up,Stove, dishwasher,Office/Den Front and backyard, Corner lot. Gardener included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Loma Ave have any available units?
502 Loma Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Loma Ave have?
Some of 502 Loma Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Loma Ave currently offering any rent specials?
502 Loma Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Loma Ave pet-friendly?
No, 502 Loma Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 502 Loma Ave offer parking?
No, 502 Loma Ave does not offer parking.
Does 502 Loma Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Loma Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Loma Ave have a pool?
No, 502 Loma Ave does not have a pool.
Does 502 Loma Ave have accessible units?
No, 502 Loma Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Loma Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Loma Ave has units with dishwashers.

