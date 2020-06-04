All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:36 PM

488 E Louise Street

488 East Louise Street · (626) 766-0178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

488 East Louise Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Dairy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Nice 1bed/1bath upstairs apartment with 1-car parking space in the City of Long Beach. Large living room area. Kitchen comes with stove, oven, and plenty of cabinets. ***Refrigerator was left by previous tenant. New tenant can keep it, but owner is not responsible for future maintenance.*** Tile and carpet flooring throughout the unit. Laundry room on-site for tenant's use. Extremely convenient location: close to the 710, 91 and 405 freeways. Minutes away from Walmart, Costco, the post office, and much more! See virtual tour: https://mls.ricohtours.com/9f277783-638e-41dd-80d6-5c6741097625/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 488 E Louise Street have any available units?
488 E Louise Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 488 E Louise Street have?
Some of 488 E Louise Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 488 E Louise Street currently offering any rent specials?
488 E Louise Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 488 E Louise Street pet-friendly?
No, 488 E Louise Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 488 E Louise Street offer parking?
Yes, 488 E Louise Street does offer parking.
Does 488 E Louise Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 488 E Louise Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 488 E Louise Street have a pool?
No, 488 E Louise Street does not have a pool.
Does 488 E Louise Street have accessible units?
No, 488 E Louise Street does not have accessible units.
Does 488 E Louise Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 488 E Louise Street does not have units with dishwashers.
