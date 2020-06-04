488 E Louise Street

Amenities

Nice 1bed/1bath upstairs apartment with 1-car parking space in the City of Long Beach. Large living room area. Kitchen comes with stove, oven, and plenty of cabinets. ***Refrigerator was left by previous tenant. New tenant can keep it, but owner is not responsible for future maintenance.*** Tile and carpet flooring throughout the unit. Laundry room on-site for tenant's use. Extremely convenient location: close to the 710, 91 and 405 freeways. Minutes away from Walmart, Costco, the post office, and much more! See virtual tour: https://mls.ricohtours.com/9f277783-638e-41dd-80d6-5c6741097625/