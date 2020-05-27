All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4729 PEPPERWOOD AVE

4729 Pepperwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4729 Pepperwood Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
Lakewood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Move in Special! GREAT SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN LAKEWOOD VILLAGE - *** 1/2 off 1st month's rent with a 18 month lease. ***
House is vacant and available for showings. Appt. Only Claudia (562) 987-3238 or Doris (562) 987-3239

Lakewood Village; Four bed, 2 bath 1,679 sq. ft. SFH in Lakewood Village. Great open kitchen-overlooking family room and back yard w/great brick deck. Large master with walk-in-closet, private bath and access to deck. Three storage closets in hallway, family room has a wood burning fireplace, storage closet and laundry closet with hi-efficiency Washer and Dryer. Bathrooms were recently remodeled, carpet in living room, dining room and bedrooms, wood floors in kitchen and family room. Kitchen included large Stainless Steel gallery-French door refrigerator, Stainless Steel stove, dishwasher, microwave and built-in desk. Two car garage, forced heat & A/C system. MUST see to appreciate this lovely home.

No Section 8
No Co-signer
One year lease

(RLNE4396942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4729 PEPPERWOOD AVE have any available units?
4729 PEPPERWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4729 PEPPERWOOD AVE have?
Some of 4729 PEPPERWOOD AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4729 PEPPERWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4729 PEPPERWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4729 PEPPERWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4729 PEPPERWOOD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4729 PEPPERWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4729 PEPPERWOOD AVE offers parking.
Does 4729 PEPPERWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4729 PEPPERWOOD AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4729 PEPPERWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 4729 PEPPERWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4729 PEPPERWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 4729 PEPPERWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4729 PEPPERWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4729 PEPPERWOOD AVE has units with dishwashers.
