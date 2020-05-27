4729 PEPPERWOOD AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Move in Special! GREAT SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN LAKEWOOD VILLAGE - *** 1/2 off 1st month's rent with a 18 month lease. ***

House is vacant and available for showings. Appt. Only Claudia (562) 987-3238 or Doris (562) 987-3239



Lakewood Village; Four bed, 2 bath 1,679 sq. ft. SFH in Lakewood Village. Great open kitchen-overlooking family room and back yard w/great brick deck. Large master with walk-in-closet, private bath and access to deck. Three storage closets in hallway, family room has a wood burning fireplace, storage closet and laundry closet with hi-efficiency Washer and Dryer. Bathrooms were recently remodeled, carpet in living room, dining room and bedrooms, wood floors in kitchen and family room. Kitchen included large Stainless Steel gallery-French door refrigerator, Stainless Steel stove, dishwasher, microwave and built-in desk. Two car garage, forced heat & A/C system. MUST see to appreciate this lovely home.



No Section 8

No Co-signer

One year lease



(RLNE4396942)