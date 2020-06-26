4700 Clair Del Ave. #521

Amenities

Adorable 2 bedroom One bathroom 2 Car garage - This adorable 2 bedroom / 1 bath lower unit was remodeled a few years back and it is nice! It has a totally updated kitchen with stainless & granite, laminate wood floors in the living room, carpet in the spacious bedrooms, a remodeled bathroom with tasteful tile schemes, a small private outdoor area, and garage included. Located on Clair Del Ave. near Cherry & Del Amo Blvd. in Long Beach / Lakewood border just steps away from the sparkling pool area and on-site laundry room. Near shopping, transportation lines, and more. Will consider small pet with additional deposit of $250.00. NO SECTION 8.



(RLNE1831568)