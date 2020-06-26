All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 4700 Clair Del Ave. #521.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
4700 Clair Del Ave. #521
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

4700 Clair Del Ave. #521

4700 Clair del Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4700 Clair del Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 2 bedroom One bathroom 2 Car garage - This adorable 2 bedroom / 1 bath lower unit was remodeled a few years back and it is nice! It has a totally updated kitchen with stainless & granite, laminate wood floors in the living room, carpet in the spacious bedrooms, a remodeled bathroom with tasteful tile schemes, a small private outdoor area, and garage included. Located on Clair Del Ave. near Cherry & Del Amo Blvd. in Long Beach / Lakewood border just steps away from the sparkling pool area and on-site laundry room. Near shopping, transportation lines, and more. Will consider small pet with additional deposit of $250.00. NO SECTION 8.

(RLNE1831568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 Clair Del Ave. #521 have any available units?
4700 Clair Del Ave. #521 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4700 Clair Del Ave. #521 have?
Some of 4700 Clair Del Ave. #521's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 Clair Del Ave. #521 currently offering any rent specials?
4700 Clair Del Ave. #521 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 Clair Del Ave. #521 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4700 Clair Del Ave. #521 is pet friendly.
Does 4700 Clair Del Ave. #521 offer parking?
Yes, 4700 Clair Del Ave. #521 offers parking.
Does 4700 Clair Del Ave. #521 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4700 Clair Del Ave. #521 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 Clair Del Ave. #521 have a pool?
Yes, 4700 Clair Del Ave. #521 has a pool.
Does 4700 Clair Del Ave. #521 have accessible units?
No, 4700 Clair Del Ave. #521 does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 Clair Del Ave. #521 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4700 Clair Del Ave. #521 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine